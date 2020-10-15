More than half of all Ethereum hasn’t moved in 12 months By Cointelegraph

More than half of all Ethereum hasn’t moved in 12 months
More than half of Ethereum’s circulating supply has not moved in more than a year, with only 39.6% of Ether (ETH) changing hands over the past 12 months.
According to Glassnode’s ‘hodlwaves,’ which offers a chronological breakdown of the velocity of on-chain transactions, roughly 28% of Ether last moved between the past 12 and 24 months — comprising the largest segment of on-chain activity.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.