Millions in England likely to move to tighter COVID-19 rules

Millions of people in London and other parts of the United Kingdom are set to return to tougher lockdown restrictions to slow the second wave of coronavirus.

From Saturday, London will move to Tier 2 of the UK’s three-tier system, meaning the alert level is “high”, local media reports.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, groups of more than six are not allowed, indoors or outdoors, and pubs, bars and restaurants must close by 10pm. Under Tier 2, people are not allowed to socialise indoors with anyone they don’t live with, but can still meet outdoors in groups of up to six.

A general view of a sign encouraging social distancing inside the stadium during the FA Cup Third Qualifying Round match between Farsley Celtic and AFC Fylde at The Citadel stadium on October 13, 2020 in Farsley, England. (Getty)

Essex is also expected to move to Tier 2, the BBC reports, and Greater Manchester is expected to move to Tier 3, which further restricts meetings even outdoors and puts new rules on restaurants and pubs.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he expects the government to move the city of 9 million people to a higher level of coronavirus restrictions later Thursday as infection rates rise throughout the capital.

Khan told the London Assembly that talks were continuing but he expected authorities to move London into the second of three risk categories based on “expert public health and scientific advice” about what is needed to save lives.

Khan has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeking details about what assistance would be provided to businesses and individuals affected by such a move.

“Nobody wants to see more restrictions,” Khan said. “But this is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners lives by myself, London council leaders and by ministers.”

The mayor of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, with 2.8 million people, says he expects to meet with Johnson’s team on Thursday for talks on whether the region will be classified as a “high risk” area. That is the highest risk category in the government’s new three-tier regional COVID-19 strategy and would require restrictions such as closing bars and banning social gatherings outside one’s own home.

The government has said it is also talking with leaders of other parts of northern England where COVID-19 infection rates are higher than other parts of the country.

– Reported with Associated Press

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800 512 348