Melania Trump Reveals Son Barron Trump Tested Positive For COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump has revealed that her son, Barron Trump, also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?’ she wrote via the White House website.

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”

Melania and Trump revealed they both tested positive. Trump remained in hospital just three days, but even then, he left the hospital to have his Secret Service staff drive him around to wave to his supporters.

He is now claiming to be immune from the virus.