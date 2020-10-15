Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Speaks Out Against Harmful Online Behavior

LONDON — The Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday said she felt compelled to speak out against online misinformation, negativity and hate speech out of concern for the world that Archie, her son with Prince Harry, would grow up in.

Asked if becoming a mother had made her more cautious or more courageous, Meghan said that it was the latter, and that raising a child had made certain issues feel more urgent.

“It makes you so concerned for the world they’re going to inherit,” she said, addressing Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit by video from California. “And so the things that you’re able to tolerate on your own are not the same, for you go every single day, ‘How can I make this better for him, how can I make this world better for Archie?’”

“At the same ,” she said, “I am cautious of putting my family in a position of risk by certain things, and so I try to be rather very clear with what I say and to not make it controversial, but instead to talk about things that seem fairly straightforward, like exercising your right to vote.”