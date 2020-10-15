‘Maze Runner’ Accident Makes Me Uneasy About Doing My Own Movie Stunts

WENN

The ‘Deepwater Horizon’ actor opens up about the lingering fears he suffered following the on-set accident during the filming of ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ in 2016.

Actor Dylan O’Brien suffers anxiety on film sets whenever he’s part of a stunt after an accident on the set of the third “Maze Runner” movie left him with severe injuries.

The 29 year old underwent months of recovery after he was hospitalised with concussion, a facial fracture, and lacerations when a motorbike stunt went wrong while he was filming “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” in 2016, and he admits the accident has left him with fears he’s not sure he’ll ever be able to shake.

“Whenever I’m putting on a rig (for stunt work), I’m vetting every piece of that rig and much more,” he tells Variety. “Even to this day, if I’m on set and I’m doing a stunt, if I’m in a rig, if there’s some action going on, I am slightly irritable.”

“There is a degree of anxiety in me that I don’t think there’s ever not going to be.”

But O’Brien admits the accident and his subsequent recovery made him realise what was important in life.

“I had friends that were so dear to me that I had felt that I had neglected for years and all of a sudden, it was very important to me to nurture those relationships and not lose them,” he adds. “I think that it absolutely completely rewires and restructures the way you see your life and what you deem important.”

At the time, Dylan feared his career was over, telling the San Francisco Chronicle, “I had a severe concussion and brain trauma. I basically broke this whole side of my face. I had to have facial reconstructive surgery. Got plates in there now. I thought that was just it, that my face was never gonna look the same again. I now look at the experience as having gotten away really luckily. A, just walking away from it. And B, getting this great doctor who took care of me and really fixed me up.”