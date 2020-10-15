Matt Ryan on future: ‘We rent these lockers; we don’t own them’

Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback Matt Ryan may be able to see the writing on the wall as the 0-5 Falcons prepare to face the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but the 35-year-old explained that he’s trying to remain focused on the task at hand and not his football future.

“We rent these lockers; we don’t own them,” Ryan said, per the club’s official website. “We have to go out and pay that rent and earn your spot day in and day out. Regardless of whether you’re in Year 1 or Year 13, that’s our responsibility as players all of the time is to go out there and perform, that’s what we’re paid to do. I don’t worry about it. I understand where everyone is coming from, I understand where I’m at my career. But I also believe in compartmentalizing things and focusing on what’s in front of us this week and the job that I have to do. We’ve got 11 ball games to go this season and we’ve got to find a way to get some wins and get back in the mix. That’s where our mindset has to be at.”

After Falcons owner Arthur Blank parted ways with coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff earlier this week, he refused to fully commit to Ryan as his franchise QB beyond 2020.

“Matt’s been a franchise leader for us, great quarterback; one of the leading quarterbacks in the last 13 years in the NFL,” Blank said. “I hope he’s going to be part of our plans going forward. But that will be a decision that I won’t make. “Matt has the ability to play at a very high level, even at this age. Whether that’s going to continue or not, I’m not sure. I appreciate his willingness to consider doing that and the level at what he’s played for us for 13 years, which has been incredible. So we’ll have to see. But then again, that’s going to be a decision, at the end of the day, that part of it will be up to the player; part of it will be up to the coaching staff. And whether or not Matt can keep himself together. God willing, he’ll be able to do that and play at the level that he’s capable of playing at.”

Ryan is currently signed through the 2023 season but, theoretically, could become a salary-cap casualty after the 2021 campaign unless he is willing to restructure his contract either with the Falcons or a different team down the road.

Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay told reporters that Atlanta’s next general manager will hold control of personnel decisions.