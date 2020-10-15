Malaysia’s Anwar summoned over list of backers for PM bid -police By

© . FILE PHOTO: Malaysia opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur
KUALA LUMPUR () – Malaysian police on Thursday said they had summoned opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to assist investigations into a viral list of federal lawmakers allegedly backing his bid to claim the premiership.
Anwar on Tuesday met with King Al-Sultan Abdullah in a bid to prove he has a “convincing” parliamentary majority to form a new government.
Anwar had been asked to give a statement on Friday over complaints filed with the police about a list of 121 lawmakers said to be backing his bid for the premiership, which had gone viral on social media, criminal investigation department director Huzir Mohamed said in a statement.
“To date, a total of 113 police reports have been received,” Huzir said of the complaints.
