Major reform needed to buoy Canada’s dairy supply management system: report

Dismantling supply management is not a viable solution currently Dairy supply management report

But the Dairy Farmers of Canada, the main industry association, called Charlebois’ recommendations “theoretical” and “hard to reconcile” with the existing environment.

“After being one of supply management’s staunchest opponents, Mr. Charlebois now admits there is value in this model, including for consumers,” Jacques Lefebvre, the association’s chief executive, said in an emailed statement provided by the organization’s spokesperson.

Charlebois said he has been critical of the supply management system, but hasn’t advocated for its demise.

“It’s important that we talk about the future,” he said.

Canada’s recent free trade agreements — including the Canada-European Union’s Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) — will collectively open up about eight per cent of the dairy market to international exporters, according to the report.

To compensate, the federal government has pledged $1.75 billion in support for farmers over eight years, with more support promised following the ratification of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

But the funding only amounts to “a Band-Aid on a wound that needs sutures,” the report said. “The reality is unpleasant for farmers and, unfortunately, if we are to act appropriately, some farmers will have to exit the industry to make room for new foreign competitors.”