Macedonian Film Festival: Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25, 2020 We’re Going Virtual!

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The15thAnnual,2020

Macedonian Film Festival(“MFF”)

Torontoproudly announces

a virtual film festival.

We are taking the 15th Annual 2020 Macedonian Film Festival online since Covid-19 makes an in-person film festival impossible. This year we are presenting two absolutely wonderful full-length feature films.

We were fortunate enough to secure the film WILLOW (Vrba) by Academy Award nominated Director/Screenwriter Milcho Manchevski. Once again Manchevski tells, weaves and interlocks three stories throughout the film to create one. The Hollywood Reporter says “Manchevski’s finest films — of which this is certainly one — are marked by superbly atmospheric camerawork and a confident command of the camera…” The full review is here: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/review/willow-1259785

Our second film is the critically acclaimed film The Witch Hunters. The Witch Hunters is directed by Rasko Miljkovic and is a fun family film. This film has been delighting young and old audiences all over the world since its world premiere at the 2018 TIFF Kids International Film Festival, where it won the Young People’s Jury Award. It’s a poignant tale about friendship, overcoming life’s challenges, and self-acceptance.

Tickets for our virtual film festival will be $12 for each film and they will be available for 48 hours. You will be able to view the film once. On payment, you will be issued a ticket and your own exclusive number so that you can access the film on your device (TV, computer, phone) anywhere. Both films are subtitled in English.

The Board and our Committee has worked hard to make this virtual festival possible, along with our new web designer. Check out our new website for more information about the films, donate to the film festival, as well as peruse the merchandise page.

This has been a year to remember, and we sincerely hope that next year will find us all together in the theatre.

For more information and to purchase tickets to view our two films, visit macedonianfilmfestival.com. Join our Facebook page and Instagram for updates on this year’s festival highlights and future films.

Media enquiries: Elizabeth Naumovski [email protected] +1-416-500-1016

