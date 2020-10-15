Home Entertainment Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett Movies And TV Shows

“The Jurnee Smollett Cinematic Universe.”

It’s hard to believe it, but the Lovecraft Country finale already airs this Sunday night on HBO and HBO Max — and it’s safe to say that Jurnee Smollett has delivered one of the best TV performances of the year as Leti.

If you’re already stressed by the lack of Jurnee on your screen every single week, you’re in luck because there’s just about an endless amount of amazing Jurnee projects for you to check out in the interim. In other words:

Dare I say, let’s take a journey through some of the highlights of Jurnee’s repertoire?

1.

Full House (1992–1994)


ABC Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty

Way back when she was just 5, Jurnee played Denise, Michelle Tanner’s best friend who first competed with Teddy (Tahj Mowry) for Michelle’s BFF status, and then eventually all three became pals.

2.

Martin (1992)


Fox

Jurnee had a short role as a little girl demanding to see Santa on the episode “I Saw Gina Kissing Santa Claus.”

3.

On Our Own (1994–1995)


Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

Jurnee starred opposite her siblings on this short-lived ABC sitcom about a family who loses their parents and has to take care of each other.

4.

Jack (1996)


Buena Vista Pictures

Jurnee appeared as one of the kids in the Robin Williams movie Jack, about a 10-year-old living in the body of a 40-year-old man.

5.

NYPD Blue (1996)


20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jurnee appeared on the long-running procedural NYPD Blue in the Season 4 episode, “Where’s ‘Swaldo.”

6.

Eve’s Bayou (1997)


Trimark Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jurnee played the leading role of Eve in this 1997 film set in 1960s Louisiana about an affluent family with skeletons in their closet. The film was produced by and also stars Samuel L. Jackson, and it was a huge breakout moment for Jurnee.

7.

Cosby (1998–2000)


Carsey-Werner Co/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jurnee starred as Jurnee on Cosby from 1998–2000.

8.

ER (2002)


NBC

Jurnee played a young mother who abandoned her baby in the Season 9 episode “Next of Kin” of the hit medical drama.

9.

Wanda At Large (2003)


Warner Bros/Everett Collection

Jurnee starred on this short-lived comedy starring Wanda Sykes.

10.

Roll Bounce (2005)


Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jurnee starred in this 1978 Chicago-set film about roller disco, starring Bow Wow in the lead role.

11.

House M.D. (2006)


Fox

Jurnee starred on a verrrryyy memorable episode of House M.D. called “Fools for Love” opposite Raviv “Ricky” Ullman. I won’t spoil it, but I still think about it to this day.

12.

The Great Debaters (2007)


MGM/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Jurnee starred opposite Denzel Washington in this 1935-set period piece based on a true story about Melvin B. Tolson, who started a debate team at Wiley College, a historically Black college.

13.

Grey’s Anatomy (2008)


ABC

Jurnee starred on the heartbreaking Season 4 Grey’s finale, “Freedom,” as Beth, a patient who joined Derek’s clinical trial along with her boyfriend, Jeremy. I’m crying just thinking about it, tbh.

14.

Friday Night Lights (2009–2011)


NBC

Jurnee starred as Jess Merriweather (one of the very best characters on the show, imo) on Seasons 4 and 5 of Friday Night Lights.

15.

The Defenders (2010–2011)


CBS

Jurnee appeared opposite Jerry O’Connell and Jim Belushi on this short-lived CBS legal drama.

16.

Parenthood (2013)


NBC

Jurnee had an arc as Heather Hall, Kristina’s campaign manager, during Season 5 of the show.

17.

True Blood (2013–2014)


HBO

Jurnee played Nicole Wright on seasons 6 and 7 of HBO’s True Blood.

18.

Hands of Stone (2016)


Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jurnee starred in the 2016 biographical sports drama along with Usher, Robert De Niro, and Édgar Ramírez.

19.

Underground (2016–2017)


WGN

Jurnee starred as Rosalee on the WGN period drama about the Underground Railroad. The show was created by Misha Green, who also created Lovecraft Country.

20.

Sofia the First (2017–2018)


Disney

Jurnee voiced the Crystal Fairy, Chrysta, on Disney Junior’s Sofia the First.

21.

One Last Thing (2018)


Screen Media Films

Jurnee starred in this 2018 movie as the adult daughter of a dentist (played by Wendell Pierce) who never knew he had a kid.

22.

Birds of Prey (2020)


Warner Bros. Films

Jurnee starred as Dinah Lance/Black Canary in Birds of Prey — which SOMEHOW came out THIS year????

23.

The Twilight Zone (2020)


CBS All Access

Jurnee starred in an episode of The Twilight Zone as Jasmine Delancey, a struggling singer who, thanks to a magical coin, becomes a massive star and attracts applause wherever she goes, for whatever she does.

24.

Lovecraft Country (2020)


Eli Joshua Ade / HBO

And, of course, Jurnee stars on Lovecraft Country as Leti.

Make sure to check out the Lovecraft Country finale on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday, and then binge any and all of these Jurnee viewing options.

