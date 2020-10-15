Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett Movies And TV Shows

“The Jurnee Smollett Cinematic Universe.”
It’s hard to believe it, but the Lovecraft Country finale already airs this Sunday night on HBO and HBO Max — and it’s safe to say that Jurnee Smollett has delivered one of the best TV performances of the year as Leti.
If you’re already stressed by the lack of Jurnee on your screen every single week, you’re in luck because there’s just about an endless amount of amazing Jurnee projects for you to check out in the interim. In other words:
1.
Full House (1992–1994)
2.
Martin (1992)
3.
On Our Own (1994–1995)
4.
Jack (1996)
5.
NYPD Blue (1996)
6.
Eve’s Bayou (1997)
7.
Cosby (1998–2000)
8.
ER (2002)
9.
Wanda At Large (2003)
10.
Roll Bounce (2005)
11.
House M.D. (2006)
12.
The Great Debaters (2007)
13.
Grey’s Anatomy (2008)
14.
Friday Night Lights (2009–2011)
15.
The Defenders (2010–2011)
16.
Parenthood (2013)
17.
True Blood (2013–2014)
18.
Hands of Stone (2016)
19.
Underground (2016–2017)
20.
Sofia the First (2017–2018)
21.
One Last Thing (2018)
22.
Birds of Prey (2020)
23.
The Twilight Zone (2020)
24.
Lovecraft Country (2020)
Make sure to check out the Lovecraft Country finale on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday, and then binge any and all of these Jurnee viewing options.
TV and Movies
