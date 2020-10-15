Lily Collins Revealed Emily From Emily In Paris Is 22

In case you missed it, earlier this month Netflix released Emily in Paris…and this show about a young American who travels to France for work is somehow the most divisive program on Netflix’s roster.


I personally love it, but that’s because it’s totally bonkers and I live for that kinda shit. Or, should I say, I live for that kinda ~merde~.

Well, in a recent interview with Vogue, when asked about the age of the young American ingenue, Collins said that she believed her character to be, “pretty fresh out of college. Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she’s like, 22-ish.”

Like, I get wanting her to be young, but THAT YOUNG?? NO WONDER NO ONE AT THE FRENCH AGENCY TOOK HER SERIOUSLY!

She’s had enough experience at her company in Chicago to have earned the respect of her boss. She’s a smart cookie and really innovative – and this is not her first rodeo doing what she does. She’s gone to school for this, and she’s completed internships. However, she’s not the person who travelled during college. She was really, really focused on her jobs in the Midwest, and I don’t think she’s been abroad

You’re probs like, “She just has moxie!” To which I say, unless she started school at two, skipped a handful of grades, and never took a summer off in college, I find it a LIIIIITTTLEEE far-fetched* that a 22-year-old would have a masters in marketing and that much responsibility at a high-end marketing firm.


*And that’s saying A LOT because this show is…this show.

Like, please let me break this down for you. At the ripe age of 22, Emily has a masters degree in marketing.


As someone with a B.S. in Film and Television, I know that it takes at LEAST FIVE years to acquire this degree, usually six years. And that’s just the DEGREE! Not the WORK EXPERIENCE.

Emily is also on track — in one short year — to become a senior brand manager.


For reference, according to a job on ‘s career site, a BRAND MANAGER needs 3-5 years of experience. Let alone a SENIOR brand manager.

In the interim, Emily is the lead on several luxury accounts while working in Paris, which is a big responsibility for someone who was on a dinning plan the year before.


And, all the while, she’s wearing LUXURY AND DESIGNER clothes that literally cost the equivalent of a month of rent.


Doesn’t she have student loans? How can she afford Chanel??

Maybe she’s a marketing prodigy? Who’s to say! Hopefully we get a bit more of her background in season two!

