Lil Xan Sued For Pointing Gun At Man During Argument Over His 2Pac Comments

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Lil Xan is being sued for pulling a gun on a man who confronted him about his comments on late rapper Tupac Shakur.

Last June, Anthony Sanchez claimed that he approached Xan about calling 2Pac’s music “boring” in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles. 

Xan then pulled out a gun on Sanchez, waved it at him while threatening him. Sanchez recorded part of the altercation, which shows Xan waving the weapon, asking him, asking, “What the f*ck you want, bruh?” 

