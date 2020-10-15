Le’Veon Bell deciding between Bills, Chiefs, Dolphins

Where will Le’Veon Bell end up? It’s the question that has dominated conversations among NFL fans and experts since he was unexpectedly released by the New York Jets on Tuesday night. And now it appears the list has been narrowed down to three teams: the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

“Le’Veon Bell currently plans to sign with one of three teams, per source: Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted. “Barring change, Bell will decide among these teams as early as today. Steelers reunion unlikely at this point.”

So now that we know where he may land, which team is Bell the best fit for? There are arguments for all three. While the Chiefs are already plenty loaded on offense, their attack is so high-powered that it feels like there would still be more than enough to go around for Bell, especially considering his skills as a pass-catcher.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have surprised people with their competitive play thanks to some Fitzmagic, and adding a veteran back like Bell could be the perfect complement to breakout rookie running back Myles Gaskin.

As for the Bills, they have been an offensive powerhouse so far this season, but they could use a running back who has a different set of skills than Devin Singletary, who is scrappy but struggles to find the end zone.

Regardless of who he chooses, it will just be nice to see Bell back in an offense that will hopefully appreciate his talent, unlike the Jets, who seemed to do everything they could to keep him from being useful.