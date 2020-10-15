Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill lead biggest line-up of A-list talent since Ocean’s Eleven in new Netflix comedy

McKay has been known to populate his features with pop-culture celebrity cameos. In his 2015 drama-comedy The Big Short, Margot Robbie, chef Anthony Bourdain and Selena Gomez all made appearances.

Patel’s most recent role was in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ (Rex Features)

Hill and DiCaprio previously starred together in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Popstar Ariana Grande is set to make an appearance in the star-studded film

Since the announcement, Friends star Perry shared his excitement for the role in a Tweet that read: “I just booked a movie with Meryl Streep! If you need me, I’ll be on the treadmill for the next six weeks.”

Don’t Look Up follows the story of two low-level scientists (played by Lawrence and DiCaprio) who embark on a global media tour to try and warn the world about an impending meteor. However, they find an unreceptive audience.

This will be DiCaprio and Lawrence’s first Netflix film. The pair are among the few major A-listers to have yet starred in a project for the streaming giant.