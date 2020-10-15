Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Join Jennifer Lawrence in Star-Studded Cast of Netflix Comedy

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Timothee Chalamet are among other actors who are newly announced to appear in Adam McKay’s upcoming Netflix film ‘Don’t Look Up’.

Netflix has announced the cast of its upcoming film “Don’t Look Up” and it couldn’t get any starrier. Having had Jennifer Lawrence on board to star in the Adam McKay-directed movie, it has now added the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande in the line-up.

Unveiled through the streaming giant’s official Twitter account on Wednesday, October 14, other actors who have just been confirmed to appear in the movie include Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley. They all will join Lawrence and Rob Morgan, who were earlier tapped to star.

DiCaprio and Lawrence will take on the lead roles in “Don’t Look Up”, which centers on two low-level astronomers who discover that a meteor will hit Earth in six months. They will embark on an unsuccessful media tour in an attempt to warn the world of the impending danger that may destroy mankind.

McKay will write and co-produce the flick under his Hyperobject Industries Banner in addition to serving as director. When the project was first announced in February of this year, it was expected that the production would start in April. But the coronavirus crisis has derailed the plan and as of now, no start date and release date are announced for the movie just yet.

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix films, said of the project earlier this year, “Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture. Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end.”

According to , most of cast had been loosely attached since the spring, but DiCaprio needed some time to consider if he could do both “Don’t Look Up” and his next Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon“. But it appears that the production delay works out for the best for the movie, since it allows the Oscar-winning actor to fit “Don’t Look Up” into his schedule now.