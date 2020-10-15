Lebron James Takes Beautiful Wife On Date – Gets DRUNK On Tequila! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

LeBron James celebrated winning another NBA championship with his gorgeous wife Savannah. But has learned that the FINALS MVP may have gone overboard with all the tequila drinking.

The NBA star was seen stumbling out of his SUV, carrying a bottle of tequila.

BGUS_2015942_032
BGUS_2015834_003

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR