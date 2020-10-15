Lebron James Takes Beautiful Wife On Date – Gets DRUNK On Tequila! (Pics)

LeBron James celebrated winning another NBA championship with his gorgeous wife Savannah. But has learned that the FINALS MVP may have gone overboard with all the tequila drinking.

The NBA star was seen stumbling out of his SUV, carrying a bottle of tequila.

And while Lebron looked a complete MESS, his wife was stunning.

Savannah, who is a philanthropist and an entrepreneur, wore a classy outfit that showed off her amazing future.

Lebron James is a professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association who is widely considered one of the greatest NBA players in history.

Lebron James is frequently compared to Michael Jordan in debates over the greatest basketball player of all time. During his 17-year NBA career, James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Lakers. He has competed in ten NBA Finals, including eight consecutive with the Heat and Cavaliers from 2011 through 2018. His accomplishments include four NBA championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, four Finals MVP Awards, and two Olympic gold medals. He is the only player in NBA history to have been named Finals MVP with three different franchises.

Lebron holds the all-time record for playoffs points, is third in all-time points, and eighth in career assists. He’s been selected to the All-NBA First Team a record thirteen times, made the All-Defensive First Team five times, and has played in sixteen All-Star Games, in which he was selected All-Star MVP three times.