Leader in COVID-19 Prevention and Detection Upgrades Listing to NEO Exchange

“Flattening the curve and helping society return to normal requires a coordinated effort where everyone does their part. Paramount among this is regular COVID-19 testing and appropriate operating protocols,”commented Dr. Lawrence Steinman, Professor of Neurology, Stanford. A prominent immunologist, Dr. Steinman is also a medical advisor to the company. “I believe the QuestCap team understands this well, and I am proud to support their efforts with my expertise as an advisor. Together, we have developed comprehensive COVID-19 testing solutions for different industries, and for everyday life, to help society overcome the coronavirus pandemic.”

QuestCap has also invested in COVID-19 research in partnership with world-renowned public research and healthcare institutions like Mt. Sinai Hospital and Sunnybrook Research Institute. In addition to Dr. Steinman, the company works with a number of globally renowned strategic advisors including Dr. Glenn Copeland, sports medicine expert; Larry King, iconic media personality; Mike Mancias, Chief Performance Advisor to basketball superstar LeBron James; and Mike Tyson, former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion who advises on QuestCap’s Standards for Safe Sport.

Formerly an investment issuer, QuestCap has transitioned to a single-purpose medical company in order to access the US investor market, subsequent to the uplisting with NEO.

“As a rapidly-growing innovator in the social impact and medical technology space, we are excited to graduate to a senior stock exchange,”said Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap.“We chose NEO because they, too, are disruptors and change-makers, and have shown themselves to be the ideal partner to support QuestCap as we pursue aggressive expansion plans to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in the COVID-19 space, and beyond. We look forward to the improved trading liquidity and investor exposure that this up-listing with NEO provides us.”