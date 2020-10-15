Lang Lang Expecting First Child With Wife Gina

Instagram

The Chinese acclaimed musician is adding father to his resume as he is expecting his first child with Gina Alice Redlinger, more than a year after they got married.

Acclaimed Chinese pianist Lang Lang is set to be a first-time father.

His wife, fellow musician Gina Alice Redlinger, is pregnant.

Lang Lang posted a drawing of a baby lying next to a piano on Twitter and added the caption, “I am so excited to announce that Gina and I are expecting our first child. We could not be happier and cannot wait to welcome our new family member to the world.”

The news comes weeks after it was announced Ron Howard is making a movie about the classical musician’s life, based on the 38-year-old pianist’s memoir, “Journey of a Thousand Miles“.

Announcing the film news, Lang Lang said, “Dream big, work hard, and always believe in yourself. This movie, thanks to Ron Howard’s vision, will inspire young people around the world to follow their dreams and never forget they are one in a million.”

Ron added, “Lang Lang’s story is one of determination, passion, sacrifice, and finding the inner strength to beat the odds. This film is a bridge between two cultures that share universal truths about the gauntlets we face in the pursuit of greatness.”

The project, however, was marred with criticisms. Chinese filmmaker Lulu Wang thought Ron Howard was not the right person to direct the movie due to his lack of intimate understanding of Chinese culture. “Have we learned NOTHING from Mulan?” she said.

“I’m not saying this because I want to direct this movie. I do not. I just don’t think these are the artists to grapple w/ (with) the cultural specificities of Northeast China where Lang Lang (and my family) are from. Or w/ the cultural aspect of the physical violence in his upbringing,” she claimed.