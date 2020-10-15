Lachie Neale, odds, tips, votes, news, highlights

It is that time of the year once again, with the Brownlow Medal ceremony set to kick off a week of festivities that ends in the AFL Grand Final.

In a year where almost everything about the AFL has been different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brownlow Medal ceremony will also come with a twist.

Instead of the usual Monday night ceremony, this year’s count will take place this Sunday night, with the event to be held at six different venues across the country.

Brisbane Lions star Lachie Neale is the odds on favourite to take out this year’s Brownlow Medal, but will the night itself throw us a major curveball?

The famous medal that Brisbane Lions star Lachie Neale will be hoping to have around his neck (AAP)

Ahead of the AFL’s night of nights, here is everything you need to know in Wide World of Sports’ Brownlow Medal ultimate guide:

What is the Brownlow Medal?

Awarded every season since 1924, the Brownlow Medal is given to the best and fairest player during the AFL’s home and away season.

Where will the Brownlow ceremony be held?

The AFL has confirmed to clubs that there will be functions at six separate venues in order to allow players to either stay within hubs or in their home states.

Channel Seven studios will host players based in Sydney and Melbourne, while Metricon Stadium, The Gabba, Adelaide Oval and Optus Stadium will host functions for players based in their respective states.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan will read the votes out from Metricon Stadium.

Gillon McLachlan will read out the votes while being based in the Gold Coast (Getty)

What day is the Brownlow Medal ceremony?

The Brownlow Medal will be awarded on Sunday, October 18.

How is the Brownlow Medal decided?

Umpires vote on a 3-2-1 basis after every match and the player with the most votes at the end of the regular season is crowned the winner.

Players who are suspended during the season are ineligible for the award, and players who finish on the same number of votes are declared joint winners.

Who are the 2020 Brownlow Medal favourites?

Lachie Neale (Brisbane Lions) – $1.25 odds via SportsBet

Neale is the odds-on favourite to take out this year’s award after playing a vital role in the Lions’ top two finish in the home and away season. Despite playing in shortened games, Neale remained as prolific as ever as a ball-winner, averaging 27.1 disposals per game.

Neale will hope to add a Brownlow to his AFL Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year award (Getty)

Travis Boak (Port Adelaide) – $7.00 odds

Port Adelaide stunned many by finishing the home and away season at the top of the ladder, and Boak was a catalyst for the stunning transformation. The former captain averaged 23.1 disposals per game and continued to show that age is just a number.

Christian Petracca (Melbourne) – $8.00 odds

After seducing and equally frustrating fans with glimpses of his immense potential in recent years, Petracca finally put the entire package together in 2020. Playing predominantly as a midfielder, the 24-year-old averaged a career-best 23.5 disposals per game while kicking 15 goals in 17 games.

Recent Brownlow Medal winners

2019 – Nat Fyfe (Fremantle)

2018 – Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn)

2017 – Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2016 – Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

2015 – Nat Fyfe (Fremantle)

2014 – Matt Priddis (West Coast)

2013 – Gary Ablett (Gold Coast)

Fremantle captain Nat Fyfe was named the Brownlow Medallist last season (Getty)

Who has won the most Brownlow Medals?

Four players are tied having won three Brownlow Medals:

Haydn Bunton Sr (Fitzroy) – 1931, 1932, 1935

Dick Reynolds (Essendon) – 1934, 1937, 1938

Bob Skilton (South Melbourne) – 1959, 1963, 1968

Ian Stewart (St Kilda/Richmond) – 1965, 1966, 1971

Which player has the most Brownlow Medal votes of all time?

Geelong superstar Gary Ablett holds the record for most Brownlow Medal votes throughout his career, having accumulated 266 during his stellar career.

Ablett is of course a two-time winner of the award, both in his time with the Cats and the Gold Coast Suns.

The 35-year-old Geelong veteran was joined by last year’s winner Nat Fyfe as the only two active players to have won the award more than once.