L.S.U.-Florida is the latest college football game to be postponed because of an outbreak.

For the second this week, the Southeastern Conference has postponed a college football game because of the coronavirus pandemic, unnerving the league less than a month into the season that sustains an economic and cultural juggernaut throughout the South.

The league said Wednesday that Saturday’s game between No. 10 Florida and Louisiana State, the reigning national champion, would not be played until at least Dec. 12, a week before the conference title game.

The postponement came two days after Florida’s coach, Dan Mullen, described the football program as “a model of safety” during the pandemic and a day after the team paused football activities because of “an increase” in positive tests for the virus.

Florida’s game against L.S.U., which was to be played in Gainesville, Fla., was the 29th Football Bowl Subdivision game since last August to be upended because of the pandemic, and the third Power 5 matchup to be postponed this week.