Kyrgyzstan president Jeenbekov resigns after unrest By

© . FILE PHOTO – Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov speaks after a vote at a parliamentary elections in Bishkek
() – Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday, saying he wanted to prevent clashes between security forces and protesters demanding his removal from office.
Jeenbekov’s allies had dominated the Oct. 4 parliamentary election, but subsequent protests toppled the government and forced the authorities to annul it.
