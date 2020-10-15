Kristin Cavallari Is Still Very Much Single Despite Kissing Comedian Jeff Dye

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/Brian To

According to a source, ‘The Hills’ alum is just having fun and is not looking for a boyfriend right now after she was photographed kissing the comic during a night out in Chicago.

Even though Kristin Cavallari was recently spotted getting intimate with Jeff Dye, it apparently does not mean she’s currently going out with the comedian. Recent reports suggested that the reality TV star is still very much single despite photos of her kissing Jeff during a night out in Chicago.

TMZ reported that there is nothing serious going on between Kristin and Jeff. The latter slid into her DMs a couple of weeks ago and they’ve been contacting each other ever since. When the two found out they were both in Chicago at the same time, they decided to meet up and hang out. It was the one and only time “The Hills” alum and the comic spent time together.

A source additionally said to the publication that Kristin is just having fun right now and is not looking for a boyfriend after her split from Jay Cutler, who was reportedly not pleased to see her planting a kiss on another man’s lips. “He is not happy to see [her] moving on in the wake of their split,” a source told Us Weekly.

Kristin and Jay announced their split in April of this year following seven years of marriage. In a joint statement, the exes said, “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Further addressing their divorce in an interview, Kristin confessed she and her estranged husband had been struggling privately for years and they made a conscious effort to keep their marriage woes hidden from the public’s eyes before ultimately deciding to announce their split.