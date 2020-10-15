Kim Kardashian’s Most Iconic Style Moments Prove Life Is Her Runway

She’s the OG fashion influencer!

Influencers all across the world owe a whole lot of thanks to Kim Kardashian, who made being an influencer and fashion icon a lifestyle. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, mom and businesswoman has been dazzling us with her social prowess and even fiercer fashion moments for more than a decade, and it has all paid off.

This year the mom of four is nominated for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards Style Star award. She always finds a way to evolve and is always the number one trendsetter in Hollywood, which qualifies her to be one of the ultimate go-to style icons.

If it looks fun to be a fashionista and style influencer, Kim would like to confirm that it is. She told the New Yorker in an interview in January, “Someone said to me the other day, ‘What is it like being you?’ It’s awesome.” We couldn’t agree more.