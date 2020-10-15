Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Had Separation Anxiety As Mom Went Back to Work

Instagram

Despite that, the 36-year-old reality TV star admits that the silver lining of coronavirus lockdown was spending more time with her daughter, whom she shares with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

–

Khloe Kardashian spent much time with daughter True during the coronavirus lockdown. Now that things are going to new normal phase with most people safely going back to work, it’s affecting not only the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star but also her 2-year-old toddler.

In a Zoom interview with PEOPLE to promote her partnership with collagen brand Dose & Co., Khloe revealed, “I’m sure most moms feel this way. When I would have to leave to go to work, all of our kids kind of were almost getting anxiety being separated from us.” She went on saying, “They were so used to this undivided attention that when it was time for us to incorporate our routine back, the kids were almost freaking out. So it was [a] transition. Now, we’re in a really healthy, good place.”

Despite that, the 36-year-old reality TV star admitted that the silver lining of coronavirus lockdown was spending more time with her daughter, whom she shares with NBA player Tristan Thompson. “I would probably never have gotten that much one-on-one time with her,” so she shared.

Khloe also said that True was able to spend so much time with her cousins. They included Kourtney Kardashian‘s three kids, Kim Kardashian‘s four kids, Rob Kardashian‘s daughter and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter. “We are really lucky because most people, I don’t think have this many cousins or if they have family, they’re out of state. The first month, none of us saw anyone. We just were in our own homes. And then once I think we all knew, ‘Okay, none of us are sick anymore. We’re all good,’ then we started incorporating the kids with one another. Them having that connection and that socialization is so important. They love it,” the youngest Kardashian sister explained.

<br />

Khloe said that she always tries to come up with fun activities for the kids every weekend. “I try to set up activities every Saturday morning and it’s so fun. I probably have more fun than they do. They get so messy and just have the best time,” she revealed.