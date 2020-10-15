Khloe Kardashian Addresses Her Haters And Says That She’s “Out Of F**ks To Give”

Roommates, Khloe Kardashian is fed up with her constant collection of haters who love to troll her at every given opportunity—and she has a new message for all of them. In a recent post on social media, Khloe was showing off her curves and also took the time to let her haters know what she really thinks about their comments.

By now, Khloe Kardashian is very used to being publicly criticized just like the rest of her incredibly famous family—but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t get tired of the constant judgement.

Taking to her Instagram account, Khloe posted a series of photos and videos in a form-fitting leopard catsuit showing off her curves. However, it was what she captioned the post that sent a very clear message. Khloe wrote, “I think I’m out of f**cks to give.”

Khloe echoed this sentiment during a recent interview with “ELLE” magazine, saying:

“At first, [mean comments] would definitely bug me, and I’m like, ‘What in the world?’” she said. “I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things. At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now I really don’t care. Maybe if I’m having a bad day. But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn’t affect me.”

She also said that despite trying to remain classy sometimes she claps back, “Sometimes I have to f**k with people a little bit. I try not to! I try to behave, but sometimes they’re just asking for it.”

