Kerry Washington, Beyonce and More Pay Tribute to George Floyd on His Birthday

WENN/Instagram

The ‘Scandal’ actress and the ‘Formation’ singer use their online platforms to lead the birthday tributes to the slain victim on what would have been his 47th birthday.

Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kamala Harris led celebratory tributes to the late George Floyd on what would have been his 47th birthday.

Floyd, who was killed by cops on 25 May (20) in Minnesota, Minneapolis became a central figure to the Black Lives Matter protests that took place worldwide and sparked a global drive to end systematic racism.

Paying tribute to Floyd, several stars posted photos and artwork of him on social media, as well as messages inspiring followers to continue fighting for social justice.

“#Vote because #GeorgeFloyd should be turning 47 today,” tweeted Washington on Wednesday (14Oct20), while Ross shared a formal black-and-white photo of Floyd and penned, “Happy birthday, George Floyd.”

“You were a father, a son, a brother, a friend, a man and most importantly a human being that deserved dignity and respect. You should still be here.”

“Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday. He should still be alive today celebrating another year with his family and friends,” wrote Senator and Joe Biden‘s nominee for Vice President, Kamala Harris on Twitter.

“We need justice and to ensure that this never happens again – starting with banning chokeholds and creating a national standard for use of force.”

Beyonce, posted a throwback photo of Floyd on her website, writing, “Happy Eternal Birthday George Floyd,” with her former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams adding in her own social media post, “George Floyd never forgotten! Today is his birthday!!!”

Amy Schumer also posted a photo of Floyd pictured holding his daughter on Instagram, captioning the post, “This man should be alive. It’s his 47th birthday today #georgefloyd,” while Elle Fanning shared the same picture, writing, “Happy 47th Birthday George Floyd. He should be here today.”