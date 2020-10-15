Kentucky Attorney General To Have Armed Security Following Threats To His Family

Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron will have armed security after he and his family received “credible death threats” over his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

Cameron has faced backlash after a grand jury declined to indict officers directly with the killing of Taylor. After the decision was announced, an anonymous juror revealed that Cameron did not give jurors the option to consider homicide charges in a court filing.

“Our office has received detailed threats against the Attorney General, his wife, and members of his family,” Cameron’s office told CNN in a statement. “The Attorney General’s protective detail determined that given the credibility of such threats, additional personnel and resources were needed to provide the appropriate level of security.”

Attorneys for Taylor’s family have called for a new prosecutor despite the grand jury transcripts being released. Cameron is trying to block the anonymous juror from speaking about the release of recordings, transcripts and reports of the grand jury relating to the case.