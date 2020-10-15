Katrina Kaif’s golden mission to educate girls and bring equality in education



Most stars used the lockdown period to read scripts, lock their upcoming movies and prep for them. Katrina Kaif also did the same. But she also used the lockdown for some constructive purpose. The actress dedicated herself to the cause of girls’ education and gender equality in rural India.

Katrina had posted pictures on her Instagram a few days back, where she’s seen with kids from a rural area. Now we know, she’s on a mission to help them get educated. A lot of girls in the remote areas don’t get education and Katrina wants to change these statistics. A source told Mumbai Mirror, “Katrina is currently identifying villages where such gender discrimination is at its worst. Before the lockdown, she visited a remote village in Madhya Pradesh to acquaint herself with the barriers to education in rural interiors and tribal regions.”

Katrina Kaif gave a little more insight to her mission and said to the daily, “It involves families, village leaders, school authorities, and the local administration, who should jointly push for change.” She stated that the NGO she’s working with helped enrol 7,50,000 girls in schools. And has improved the learning outcomes for over 1.30 million children to date. Now that’s some statistics. Katrina Kaif will be seen next with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi and then in Phone Bhooth alongswith Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.