Kartik Aaryan’s love for fitness and workout revealed

Once upon a time, Kartik Aaryan was a lanky guy from Gwalior, struggling to make it big in Bollywood. Today he’s a star with a mean body. His physical trnaformation however isn’t surprising considering the actor has always been inclined towards fitness.

Despite being a vegetarian, the actor’s physique is the stuff fitness dreams are made of. In one of our interviews, the actor spoke about his his love for fitness. He said, “I’ve been a sporty sort. During school and college in Gwalior, I used to play football and was the captain of the team. I also played table tennis at the state level. I enjoyed running and swimming. Football is fun. It’s like cardio.”

The actor further revealed that doing 200 push ups, 500 counts of skipping, leg crunches andother exercises has helped him build muscles. He stated, “I believe fitness is a way of life. Even when I’m outdoors, I make it a point to exercise. For instance, we were shooting outdoors for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. There was no gym in the vicinity. So I picked up some heavy stones and used them like dumbbells. Or I’d go running and do freehand exercises. Having said that, once a week, I take an off from exercise. Rest and restoration are equally important.”