Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan have been shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in North India for a while now. The duo had left for the shoot more than a couple of weeks back. Kareena who is pregnant with her second child is going out of her way to complete her project on time and then take some rest before her delivery. Well, there is no competing with this diva when it comes to managing personal and professional life perfectly. Kareena took to Instagram to share an update about the film. She posted a picture of herself and Aamir chilling together on the sets of the film and revealed that the shooting of the film is now over for her part.

She captioned the post as, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey… thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew… @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again…” Kudos to you Kareena!