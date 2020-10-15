Kabir Khan talks about his sweet romance and how he met his ladylove Mini Mathur



Kabir Khan might make intense dramas on screen like Kabul Express, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, but at heart he’s a diehard romantic. The director rarely talks about his love life or how he met his ladylove Mini Mathur. But Neha Dhupia grilled the director about his personal life in an interview for her podcast.

Speaking about how he met Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan revealed that the two met on a set. He said, “We have shot together, we met on a shoot. There was a channel called Home TV and they were doing this very big show at that point in time where the first prize for that show was a flat in Bombay. I was a freelance camera person and Mini was a presenter. We both went to the production house office to say that we might not be able to do the show because we both had date issues.”

He further added that the two eventually two took up the show and love blossomed between them. He revealed, “We didn’t know about each other’s date issues, we met for the first time in that office. In the course of that meeting, our date issues sort of disappeared and we decided that we do want to do this show. That was fun because they made us travel all over India together and we got to know each other in the course of that journey and that’s how it started.”

Sweet, isn’t?