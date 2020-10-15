Jussie Smollett To Make Feature Film directorial Debut With ‘B-Boy Blues’

Jussie Smollett may still be locked in a lawsuit with the city of Chicago over his alleged hate crime hoax — but the actor will also be making his feature film directorial debut with an adaptation of ‘B-Boy Blues.’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, B-Boy Blues centers on a complicated romantic relationship between two Black men: one, a journalist, and the other, a bike messenger. 

The book is the first in a series of five — including 2nd Time Around, If Only For One Nite, The Day Eazy-E Died, Love The One You’re With and A House is Not a Home — and one short story (“Is It Still Jood To Ya?”). 

