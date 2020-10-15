JP And Ashley Rosenbaum “The Bachelorette” Splitting Up

Sad news for Bachelor Nation peoples: JP and Ashley, from The Bachelorette Season 7 and one of my personal fav Bach couples, are divorcing after eight years together.
They both made the announcement and posted the same pic of the two of them during happier times, but with different captions. Ashley said this:
I honestly thought they were gonna last forever. Look how cute their fam is.
I remember their televised wedding like it was yesterday.
Anyway, sad for them, but wishing them the best!!!!
The good news is we’ve still got Trista and Ryan. THEY ARE STILL TOGETHER, thank god! It has been 17 years and two kids. Love that for them.
