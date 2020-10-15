Jordyn Woods is no stranger to showing us what she’s working with on the ‘gram, and she recently revealed that she’s a multi-talented queen! Y’all have seen her hair extension line, eyelash collection, and her road to fitness, and it looks like Jordy is ready to get in the booth.

While responding to a fan on Twitter about her time as the kangaroo on The Masked Singer, Jordyn says her fans may not have to wait too much longer to hear her vocals again.

“Aww I’ll have some music out soon hopefully,” she replied.

View this post on Instagram Okay! Looks like #JordynWoods has been in the studio, y’all! Are y’all checkin’ for some music from her? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 14, 2020 at 4:31pm PDT

If y’all recall, Jordyn Woods shocked the crowd with her voice during her time on The Masked Singer, and revealed in a later interview that she’s always been passionate about music, and has pursued it privately.

“I’ve always done music kind of privately. I’ve never taken it seriously,” she told Up News Info. “But growing up there was always music playing in the house. I always love to sing around my house.”

She continued saying, “I started teaching myself how to play the piano and I started writing. It was a form of therapy for me. It’s something to put my feelings into. Whether it’s writing or working out, those are the two biggest things for me when it comes to mental health. Music has been an outlet.”

Jordyn was pretty open about using music to get her through 2019–a very tough year for her. In clue packages on the show, she spoke candidly about fighting for her family and finding herself “in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.”

Check out some of her time on the show below!

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Jordyn Woods Hints At The Start Of Her Music Career appeared first on The Shade Room.