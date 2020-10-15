Jordyn Woods Credits Fitness for Helping Her Cope With Father’s Death

Instagram

The former star of the ‘Life of Kylie’ turns to fitness in order to keep herself mentally and physically healthy as she’s mourning the loss of her father who passed away in 2017.

Jordyn Woods turned to fitness after her dad’s death in 2017, and has credited regular workout sessions for keeping her mentally, as well as physically, healthy.

The model and reality star spoke to the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six about how she’s overcome some of the biggest obstacles in her life, with her dad’s passing top of the list. And reflecting on the numerous benefits of working out, Jordyn said, “Working out was a huge tool in my mental health and well-being.”

“Losing my father, I didn’t know where to turn to or what to do, and fitness became my therapy. It’s a second to really lock in that moment and builds up serotonin. Your levels go up without you realising it and then you start to feel better. You’re doing your self good and your mind good.”

Despite her various successes in her career, Jordyn is perhaps most famous for her kiss with Tristan Thompson – the father of Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True – which led to a worldwide scandal and the end of her close friendship with Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner. And while she has struggled at points with the hurtful comments she’s received online, the 23-year-old has always found that journalling has helped her sort her head out.

“I think you just have to take a second to be still and try to shut out the noise and really figure yourself out,” she said. “Journaling – I know it sounds really cliche or so basic, but sometimes you realise that less is more and getting back to the basics is more important than anything else … Sticking around family and friends and people that show you support no matter what. Luckily, I’m blessed to have a very supportive and loving family. Regardless of what we go through, they’re always there.”