John Legend Dedicates ‘Never Break’ to Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato Goes Political

NBC

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards took place on Wednesday, October 14 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. In the award-giving event, which was initially scheduled to take place in April, some big stars offered some magnificent performances. That night, John Legend serenaded his wife Chrissy Teigen with an emotional performance, while Demi Lovato getting political ahead of November presidential election.

Kelly, who served as the host in the host at the night, kicked off the annual event with a remarkable performance of Whitney Houston‘s “Higher Love”. The 38-year-old joined forces with Pentatonix, percussionist Sheila E. and a choir of female singers, who joined them virtually.

“Tonight is about the way music touches us all because music connects with us in so many ways, no matter who you are, it moves us sometimes literally,” the host said in her opening monologue. “We dance. We sing. We cry, like I do often. It brings back those good memories, and it also helps us make new ones. Music also connects us to each other, from virtual living room dance parties to neighborhood balcony concerts, music has united us.”

Later that night, John took the stage to his song “Never Break” which he dedicated for his model wife following their heartbreaking pregnancy loss. Donning a white suit, the EGOT winner belted out the notes while playing the piano.

“We will never break/ Built on a foundation/ Strong enough to stay/ We will never break,” he sang while visibly struggling to hold back tears. “As the water rises/ And the mountains shake/ Our love will remain.”

Demi followed it up with a powerful performance. The “Heart Attack” hitmaker made use of the event to debut her polically-charged single “Commander in Chief” which was a direct jab at President Donald Trump. “Commander in Chief, honestly, if I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep/ Seriously, do you even know the truth?” she sang during the performance “We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying, while you line your pockets deep, Commander in Chief/ How does it feel to still be able to breathe?”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvK3Thq3_gI



Also bringing fun at the event was K-Pop mega group BTS (Bangtan Boys), who performed their No. 1 song “Dynamite”. Jin, Jimin, Suga, V,RM, Jungkook and J-Hope all looked dapper in red wine suits. The group is up for two awards tonight as they’re nominated for Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist.

This year’s Billboard Music Awards also saw En Vouge reuniting to perform their chart-topping song “Free Your Mind”. Rocking all-black outfits for the epic performance, R&B legends Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis and Cindy Herron took the stage to sing the 1992 hit song to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Other highly performing that night included Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Brandy, Doja Cat, Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, Khalid, Luke Combs, and Post Malone among others.