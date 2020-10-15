John Cena marries girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in secret ceremony

John Cena tied the knot with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony on Oct. 12 in Tampa, Fla., according to TMZ.

The pair started dating in early 2019 after the WWE star and actor’s high-profile split with ex-fiancee and WWE Diva Nikki Bella in 2018. Cena and Shariatzadeh made their red carpet debut last October at the premiere of his film “Playing With Fire.”

Shariatzadeh was born in Iran but is a Canadian citizen and works as a product manager for a tech company in Vancouver.

Getty Images

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/bf/d9/john-cena_1qgtifpv5d7m11goiusfdvee5x.jpg?t=747289229,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



MORE: John Cena on Nikki Bella: ‘I had my heart broken out of nowhere’

This is not Cena’s first marriage. The 43-year-old was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from July 2009 until they separated in May 2012. Their divorce was finalized in July.

Later in 2012, he started dating Bella. Cena asked her to marry him at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. The couple called off their engagement in April 2018 because of Bella’s desire to have children.

Bella now has a son with boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev.