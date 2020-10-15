John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh Posing Outside Courthouse After Obtaining Marriage License

WENN/Instar

The ‘Bumblebee’ star and the Canadian engineer are spotted taking a picture outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse in Florida while showing what appears to be their marriage application.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh may remain mum on their reported wedding, but a video has surfaced showing their happy moment leading to their official union. On Friday, October 9, the couple was spotted outside a courthouse after applying for a marriage license.

In a video that circulated online on Thursday, October 15, the pair were seen walking outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse in Florida. The WWE star/actor donned a blue button-up shirt and khaki pants with brown shoes, while his now-wife showed some skin in a white tank top and a short blue skirt.

The two stopped for a while to take a picture outside the courthouse. John and Shay, who were both wearing masks at the time, removed the masks before posing for a selfie. At one point, Shay was seen showing a white paper in her hand which was likely their marriage application. The happy couple couldn’t contain their joy as they smiled widely and shared a smooch.

On Wednesday, it’s reported that John and Shay had secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tampa on Monday, October 12. John has not confirmed the secret nuptials reports. He, however, seemed to hint at his newlywed status as he shared a cryptic quote on Twitter on Monday, ” ‘I will be happy if I only get (x).’ This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy.”

John and Shay were first spotted together in March 2019. At the time, the then-new lovebirds walked arm-in-arm during a romantic stroll in Vancouver, Canada. The pair have been keeping their relationship low-key, but they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the “Playing With Fire” premiere in October 2019.

The 43-year-old hunk shared at the time, “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”

In February of this year, rumors swirled that they got engaged after Shay flashed a huge rock on her left finger. John additionally posted some cryptic messages on Instagram. One post had the message, “Say yes,” and the other showed a romantic painting of a man in a tuxedo dancing with and holding close his lady in a white gown.