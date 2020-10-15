John Abraham’s workout regime revealed

It was way back in 2002 when John Abraham got every male actor in B-town conscious about their body. The hot actor decided that apart from showing his acting chops, it’s also important to flaunt a little bit of physique.

In one of his interviews with a leading news channel portals, the actor’s fitness regime was revealed. John Abraham is mighty dedicated to his fitness and here’s a sneak peek of the actor’s healthy and fit life in a news portal. “The actor believes in dividing his workout sessions between two muscle groups – major and minor,” was reported in the news piece where it’s also stated that John exercises at least four times a week.



John Abraham’s workout plans include cycling, running, exercises with dumbbells. His cycling plans include cycling for at least 20 minutes in a day which helps to strengthen his leg muscles and post a workout he also makes sure to step out for a brisk walk for 20 minutes. No wonder he has such well-toned legs.