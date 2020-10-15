Jimmy Saville’s Life and Sex Scandal Adapted for New TV Show

WENN

A new mini-series called ‘The Reckoning’ is expected to revolve around the disgraced TV star’s life including his predatory sexual abuse through his career until his death in 2011.

–

Jimmy Savile‘s use of his status as one of Britain’s biggest TV stars to cover up decades of predatory sexual abuse is to be explored in a new BBC drama.

The mini-series, “The Reckoning“, chronicles Savile’s life from his working-class origins, through his years as a DJ in dancehalls and at the BBC, all the way through his TV career to his final years when rumours of a dark side swirled around him.

A year after his death in 2011, an ITV documentary exposed him as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders, with hundreds of victims making allegations of child sexual abuse spanning more than six decades.

According to the team behind the new drama, producers and writers have worked with many of his victims to tell their story, and how Savile was never held to account during his lifetime.

Executive producer, Jeff Pope, says, “I think this is a story that has to be told. We must understand why a man like Jimmy Savile seemed to remain immune for so long to proper scrutiny and criminal investigation.”

Piers Wenger Controller, BBC Drama, adds, “The story of Jimmy Savile is one of the most emotive and troubling of our times. We do not intend to sensationalise these crimes but to give voice to his victims.”

“We will work with survivors to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect and to examine the institutions which Jimmy Savile was associated with and the circumstances in which these crimes took place.”

Casting details will be announced in due course.