Jesse Williams Agrees to Sharing Children Custody to Finalize Divorce After Three-Year Battle

The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star, who was married to Aryn Drake-Lee for five years before splitting in 2017, is officially single again after a judge signed off his divorce.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams has finalised his divorce after a bitter three-year battle with his ex.

According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the actor and his former wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, will share joint legal and physical custody of their two kids Maceo and Sadie, and she gets to keep the former family home in Los Angeles, as well as pads in Brooklyn, New York and Oakland, California.

Aryn is also keeping a leased 2017 Audi Q7 SUV and 2018 Q5 SUV, while her ex gets the keys to his leased 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV.

A big plus for Jesse – he will retain all the profits from his “Grey’s Anatomy” run since the couple split in 2017.

All accounts and royalties accumulated during the marriage will be split up, and Williams has agreed to cover child support costs and pay spousal support to the tune of $100,000 (£76,700).

Back in 2019, Aryn was reported to be attempting to prevent him from spending time with daughter Sadie on her birthday. However, Jesse told a judge that he wanted her to do was dropping Sadie off with him at 6 P.M. as usual and letting him hang out with the little girl until Monday.

Aryn insisted she deserved to be with the girl after work-related retreat in India, though the actor doubted that the trip was really for work. Eventually, the judge sided with Jesse.

Jesse filed for divorce from Aryn in April 2017 after five years of marriage. Their divorce surely wasn’t an amicable one, with outlets covering everything from leaks about custody battles and spousal support, to alleged rumors that Jesse cheated on the real estate broke with Minka Kelly.

Jesse and Aryn, who were married for five years, still have to work out some rules about posting images of their kids on social media.

Reports suggest the former couple agreed on all terms last year (19), but a judge has just signed off on the divorce.