Ileana D’Cruz’s looks super chic in these latest pictures

Ileana D’Cruz is one celebrity who has nailed the social media game. The actress who hails from the south film industry made her mark in Bollywood from her first project itself. Now years later, she has a great fan following and is closely followed on social media by her ardent supporters. She keeps updating her fans with videos and pictures of what she is upto, whether it is her fitness regime, cheat meals, holiday pictures or quotes that are close to her heart. The actress never fails to impress us. Today, we snapped the stylish diva as she stepped out in the city.

Dressed in a pair of flared denims, a white crop top and a buttoned-down sky-blue shirt, she happily posed for the paparazzi present at the spot before zooming off in her ride. We give her OOTD a big thumbs up. Check out her latest pictures below…