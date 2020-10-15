‘I would not short’ — Bitcoin buy the dip zone now $11K, says Tone Vays By Cointelegraph

‘I would not short’ — Bitcoin buy the dip zone now $11K, says Tone Vays
(BTC) is bullish in three key areas and a “perfect” buy-in is now no lower than $11,000, popular trader Tone Vays says.
In the latest edition of his Trading Bitcoin YouTube series on Oct. 14, Vays presented an optimistic take on the Bitcoin price, which he argues has barely any bearish characteristics.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.