Heritier Lumumba sues Collingwood the AFL over claims of racial vilification during career

Heritier Lumumba’s row with Collingwood has taken a legal turn, with the 2010 premiership defender suing his old club as well as the AFL amid claims of racial abuse during his career.

The 33-year-old has alleged that the Magpies failed in their “duty of care” to provide a safe environment for him during his time at the club, in documents filed to the Supreme Court this week.

Lumumba has made no secret of the lack of support he received during his time at the Magpies between 2005 and 2014, but has also taken aim at the AFL for its inaction on racial issues.

According to The Age, the documents filed to the Supreme Court also allege that the AFL “owed a duty to the plaintiff (Lumumba) to take reasonable steps to prevent players subjecting other players to racial abuse and racially-offensive conduct, and to impose sanctions on players who breached those rules”.

Heritier Lumumba’s long-standing row with the Collingwood Football Club has now taken a legal turn (Pat Scala)

“On numerous occasions during his employment, the plaintiff was subjected to racial abuse or racially-offensive conduct,” the court documents read.

“(Collingwood) failed to take any or any sufficient steps to provide and maintain a safe working environment, including by protecting the Plaintiff from racial abuse or racially-offensive conduct.”

Earlier this year, Lumumba, who now lives in Los Angeles, claimed that he used “mushrooms” to cope with racism during his time at Collingwood.

Lumumba also claimed that he had been repeatedly called “chimp” by his teammates, a claim which coach Nathan Buckley and president Eddie McGuire have both denied.

Following Lumumba’s vocal criticism, Collingwood appointed an Indigenous professor to head a review into the premiership defender’s claims of racism at the club.

McGuire has previously stated that he would like for Lumumba to play a role in the club’s cultural review, a request which has been slammed as “insulting” by the defender.