Here’s what over 2,000 readers thought of a virtual presidential debate

A first in recent history, a presidential debate, scheduled for Thursday, was canceled because one candidate was unwilling to take part.

On Friday, the Commission on Presidential Debates canceled the second debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden after Trump declined to participate in a virtual debate. The decision followed a week of turmoil surrounding the upcoming debate and coronavirus safety concerns.

Instead, the next and final debate will go on as scheduled on October 22 in Nashville, Tenn., “subject to health security considerations, and in accordance with all required testing, masking, social distancing and other protocols,” the CPD said.

Before the Friday decision, Trump called into Fox News to call the virtual debate a “waste of .” He continued, “You sit behind a computer and do a debate — it’s ridiculous, and then they cut you off whenever they want.”

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary who has also tested positive for the coronavirus, published a letter from the president’s attending physician on Sunday, which read that after 10 days from his onset of symptoms the president meets CDC guidelines for “safe discontinuation of isolation.”

Since the letter’s release, Trump wasted no in getting back on the campaign trial in-person. On Saturday, Trump held an in-person event at the White House. On Monday, Trump hosted a rally in Florida, with thousands in the crowd, many unmasked. A week after being hospitalized with the coronavirus that has killed over 215,000 Americans, Trump said to the crowd, “They say I’m immune. I feel so powerful. I’ll walk into that audience, I’ll walk in there, kiss everyone in that audience.”

In place of what would have been Thursday’s virtual debate, Joe Biden will participate in a town hall event on ABC. And now NBC says Trump will hold his own town hall on Thursday at the same . Instead of seeing the candidates side by side, the American viewer have to flip the channels back and forth to hear both perspectives. Last week, before the cancellation, we asked our readers what they thought of a virtual debate and President Trump’s refusal to participate. 2,326 readers wrote in.

Almost 75% (1,737) said that the Commission for Presidential Debates made the right call. Many mentioned that a mute button could be used on the candidates. Others questioned why the president would not do it virtually when so many other Americans have adapted to doing things virtually. Some said you couldn’t pay them to watch Joe Biden’s town hall, while others said they’d absolutely tune in.

Here’s what some readers had to say about the idea of a virtual debate.

Some submissions were lightly edited for length and clarity.

“President Trump should respect the Commission’s decision and set an example on how we learn from this White House event. This is an opportunity for the American people to educate and save future lives. The battle and effort is not on political party. This war is with COVID-19, please take the emphasis off yourself and redirect towards our country’s women and men. Thank you, 1st responders & medical professionals!”

“Unfair to change the rules in the middle of the game. A virtual debate was not the original agreement. I would not watch such a debate which rules have not been agreed upon by both candidates.”

“Yes I would watch Biden’s town hall. That may actually be the best because I could hear him.”

“He has COVID so yeah, stay home. No additional debates are needed anyway. VOTE!”

“Trump is right in his refusal! Social distancing and plexiglass is fine, virtual is a waste of ! If Biden can’t debate with precaution then he is too weak to lead!..”

“He is wrong to not participate. Any they can both be on the screen is good for the American people.”

“I think Trump is 100% right. I wouldn’t want to debate like that either. No, I wouldn’t watch Joe Biden’s town hall.”

“Trump can’t control/overwhelm a virtual debate, so he took his bat and ball and went home. His only approach is a sledgehammer and that doesn’t do anything against the dreaded mute button. I’d watch Joe Biden’s town hall, why not?”

“Both campaigns should have been involved in the decision process. I will not watch the Biden town hall or trump potential rally as a protest to the debate commission for depriving the American public.”

“Yes I will watch Biden. I cannot watch Trump on a good day much less after his behavior at the first debate.”

“Nixon and Kennedy did it – what is the big deal. Common sense – an ounce of precaution is worth a pound of cure.”

“Having been a MA high school debating champ (many years ago) I strongly believe a debating must be done face to face and in person. It is the essence of a debate to force the opposition to respond independently, immediately and under pressure.”

“Everyone is virtual – students, workforces en masse, if we can do it, why can’t he?”

“Well let me think… I’m a teacher and I run my classes virtually. Has it increased my workload of course, is it a change.. sure is. Leaders adapt, overcome, and succeed.”

“I would have to agree with Trump’s decision. Biden has proven to not be so quick on his feet and this weakness could be mitigated in a virtual setting where staffers could feed him lines through a teleprompter.”

“I would definitely watch Joe Biden in a Town Hall. Trump is afraid he won’t be able to holler and scream like last . They need to make sure he is quiet when it isn’t his to speak.”

“If you want to win the American people, you need to debate. Exposing others, as he’s already done in the White House, should not be allowed – remote is the safest option.”

The final presidential debate is scheduled for October 22 in Nashville.