Health of Canadian economy hinges on helping startups protect intellectual property, scale up: report

Innovative and timely incentives for IP development, a business culture that keenly and rapidly responds to opportunities, and a tailored investment-attraction strategy will all play critical roles

A pilot project under way in the province of Quebec — an incentive deduction for the commercialization of innovations — is an example of a step that could be taken across the country, the authors say.

Introduced as part of Quebec’s 2020-21 budget in March, the pilot will create “one of the most competitive corporate tax regimes in North America” for startups, the report suggests. It will allow eligible companies to be taxed provincially at two per cent, rather than Quebec’s general income tax rate of 11.5 per cent.

“When added to the federal general rate, it will result in a combined tax rate of 17 per cent for qualifying businesses, one of the lowest rates in Canada and the U.S.,” the report says.

“Although the results of this initiative remain to be seen … the competitiveness and innovative nature of this regime is likely to pay strong dividends for Quebec businesses as well as attract savvy foreign innovators to the province.”

There is no shortage of innovation taking place among Canadian businesses, according to the report, but the challenge remains for startups to transform their innovative ideas into scalable and sustainable business models.

A “strong and resilient scale-up ecosystem in Canada… can shape and support globally competitive Canadian anchor companies in a future where the digital economy will lead the way,” the report concludes.

