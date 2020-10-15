Haunting of Bly Manor: The tragic Hannah Grose detail you missed

While the new Netflix series is dividing critics, the majority of viewers are in agreement that its standout character is Hannah Grose (T’Nia Miller).

Grose is the housekeeper at Bly Manor, and one of the first characters to greet American au pair Dani (Victoria Pedretti) upon her arrival.

The character has several mysterious traits – namely, she conveniently is rarely seen eating and drinking with the others – but it isn’t until the show’s fifth episode that her fate becomes known.

It emerges that Hannah was actually killed by young boy Miles (Benjamin Evans Ainsworth) who, after becoming possessed by the spirit of Peter Quint (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), pushes her down a well. While her physical body – broken neck and all – lies at the bottom of the well, Hannah’s clueless spirit roams the manor until the finale, when she’s set free.

Read more

Miller herself revealed that she had no idea about her character’s fate until Hannah herself learnt the revelation in the show’s fifth episode, but it turns out it had been teased the entire time.

Watching back Hannah’s scenes, you will see she often seems confused and can be seen touching her neck as if she is sensing something that isn’t there.

“I have to say I wish that I came up with that, but it wasn’t me; it was Mike’s genius prank,” she told .

Some viewers have been noticing this detail.

“Thinking about Hannah constantly touching/scratching her neck and the way everything in Bly Manor was put together so seamlessly & now I’m crying again,” one fan wrote.