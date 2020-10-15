Greenlane Renewables Retains Bristol Capital For Investor Relations Services

Article content continued

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 100 biogas upgrading units supplied into 18 countries worldwide, including the world’s largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers improve their environmental impact, green credentials, and bottom line. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015006131/en/

Contacts

Incite Capital Markets

Eric Negraeff / Darren Seed

Ph: 604.493.2004

Brad Douville, President & CEO, Greenlane Renewables

Email: [email protected]

#distro