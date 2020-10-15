Green shuts down trade rumors, wants to remain with Bengals

After a nearly perfect start to his career, A.J. Green’s last two seasons have been a complete disappointment for him and the Bengals. Some have wondered if Green wants out of Cincinnati and if the Bengals would look into moving the star receiver before the Nov. 3 trade deadline. But Green says he believes the Bengals are building something special and he wants to be a part of it.

“Yeah, of course,” Green said when asked if he’d like to be with the team for the rest of the season.

Green is right that there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the future of Cincinnati, despite the team’s 1-3-1 record. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has looked as good as advertised so far and running back Joe Mixon is among the most promising young runners in the league. If the team could bolster its offensive line (which may be the worst in the league) and get some solid production from its receiving corps, they could become a sneaky good offense.

But if Green really wants to convince Bengals fans that he still believes in the franchise, he may need to start showing it on the field. Through five games, Green has just 119 yards receiving and no touchdowns, with a paltry 41.2% catch rate.

This sharp downturn has been an unpleasant surprise for Bengals fans, as Green has been the model of consistency since he was drafted by the team in 2011, only falling below 1,000 yards receiving once in his career before the 2019 season.