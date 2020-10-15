Grandfather convicted after dropping toddler to her death from cruise ship after losing grip

A grandad who dropped his toddler granddaughter from a cruise ship window has taken responsibility for her tragic death.

Salvatore Anello pleaded guilty to negligent homicide as he appeared in court in San Juan, Puerto Rico, via video link.

Anello dropped Chloe Wiegand, 18 months, from the 11th floor of Freedom of the Seas vessel when it was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 7.







A sentencing hearing will now take place on December 10 with Anello facing three years behind bars, reports El Vocero, reports the Mirror.

Anello made the plea from his home in Indiana, US, and claimed he could not travel to Puerto Rico due to risks associated with Covid-19.

The toddler’s parents – Kimberly and Alan Wiegand – have defended Anello since the events occurred.

The grandfather said he picked up Chloe Wiegand and held her over a railing on the 11th floor to look out a bank of windows on July 7, 2019.

Anello said he initially had the eighteen-month-old in a hug, but he then let one arm go as they both reached out to knock on the glass.







“At that point, she slipped. I didn’t realise there wasn’t any glass until absolutely it was too late,” Anello said in an interview.

”I saw her fall. I saw her fall the whole way down. It was disbelief.”

In a statement, an attorney for the Wiegand family, Michael Winkleman, said because the plea agreement did not include prison and no admission of facts, it was in the family’s best interest to move on.

Chloe’s parents sued Royal Caribbean last year and accused the company of negligence.

In response, the company said that surveillance video shows Anello leaning out the window for about eight seconds before lifting the girl out of the open window for 34 seconds before he lost his grip.

The case has yet to be settled.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to a request for comment.